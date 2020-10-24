Two dead after US Navy training plane crashes in Alabama

Two people on board a US Navy training plane have been killed after it crashed in a residential neighbourhood near the Gulf Coast on Friday.

Authorities have confirmed both people on the flight from Florida died in the incident after the plane came down in Alabama.

A spokesperson for Commander, Naval Air Forces confirmed the fatalities on board the T-6B Texan II training plane, but authorities have not released their names.

No injuries were reported on the ground.

The plane crashed in a residential area. Credit: Greg Crippen via AP

Foley Fire Chief Joey Darby said responders encountered a "large volume of fire" with a home and several cars engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to make "a quick stop on the fire," the chief told local US news reporters.

The crash occurred southeast of Mobile, near the city of Foley and the town of Magnolia Springs in what has been described as a "heavily populated" residential area.

The plane had flown out of Naval Air Station Whiting Field, about 30 miles (48.28 kilometers) northeast of Pensacola, Florida, Navy spokeswoman Julie Ziegenhorn said.

The U.S. Department of Defense and the Navy are investigating the incident.