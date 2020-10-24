UK records further 23,012 Covid cases and 174 more deaths

The UK has recorded a further 23,012 coronavirus cases and 174 Covid-19 related deaths.

Figures released on Saturday show there has been 474 deaths recorded this week, up from 343 last week, with Sunday's figures still to come. It takes the total number of deaths to 44,745.

Saturday's figures means there has been more than 20,000 new coronavirus cases in the UK for five consecutive days.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have now been 59,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

By the end of the weekend, much of the UK's population will be under near lockdown measures, with all four nations enhancing restrictions.

Coronavirus cases in the UK continue to rise. Credit: PA

Breakdown of figures from across the UK

England

A further 141 deaths were recorded in England on Saturday. A total of 19,332 cases were also recorded.

Wales

A further 1,324 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 41,577.

Public Health Wales said 16 people with Covid-19 had died, with the total number of deaths in the pandemic rising to 1,772. Scotland

Scotland recoded 1,433 coronavirus cases on Saturday. Eleven deaths were also recorded.

Northern Ireland

Six coronavirus deaths in Northern Ireland were registered on Saturday, with 923 positive cases.