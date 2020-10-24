US Covid cases soar in record daily rise as hospitals struggle to cope

Covid cases in the United States have reached a record daily increase with 83,000 new infections reported in a single day.

The sharp rise in cases has seen health authorities across the country issue warnings as hospitals risk becoming overwhelmed with patients.

In Idaho, Dr. Robert Scoggins from the Kootenai Health hospital in Coeur d’Alene warned: "Our hospital is not built for a pandemic.

"We’ve essentially shut down an entire floor of our hospital. We’ve had to double rooms. We’ve bought more hospital beds".

Covid testing in Seattle. Credit: AP

Elsewhere in the state, St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in the city of Twin Falls was forced to stop accepting children - except for newborns - after it said it was overwhelmed with coronavirus patients.

While in Utah Governor Gary Herbert warned: "Up until now, our hospitals have been able to provide good care to all Covid and non-Covid patients who need it. But today we stand on the brink."

It comes after virus cases reached an all-time high for the state on Friday.

The total US caseload reported Friday was 83,757, topping the 77,362 cases reported on July 16. Credit: AP

The latest figures offer an ominous sign of Covid's grip in the USA.

The death toll in the country has grown to 223,995, according to figures published by Johns Hopkins University.

The total US caseload reported on the site on Friday was 83,757 - surpassing the previous record of 77,362 cases reported on July 16.

The seven-day rolling average for new daily Covid-19 cases in the US surpassed 61,140 on Thursday, up from 44,647 two weeks ago.

Credit: AP

The surging second wave of infections in the US mirrors a similar widespread spike in Europe, where Rome, Paris and London have all brought in new measures to curb cases

The head of the World Health Organization warned that countries in the Northern Hemisphere are at a "critical juncture" as cases and deaths continue to rise.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned: "The next few months are going to be very tough and some countries are on a dangerous track".