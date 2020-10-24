The US election is happening on 3 November, but with a lot going on in the UK it's easy to have missed what's happened during the campaign so far.

With attention focused on the coronavirus pandemic, you may have missed what's going on in the race between Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Mr Trump is facing an uphill battle to secure his reelection, with polls pointing in Mr Biden's favour. But write the current president off at your peril - in the run-up to the 2016 election, it was widely viewed that Hillary Clinton would become president, not Mr Trump.

He is also much close to Mr Biden in the states that matter, making the result much harder to call than the national polls suggest.

As election day nears, here's six things to know about what's been happening in the campaign so far.

Polls suggest Biden will comfortably get the most votes

Since the start of the campaign, Mr Biden has had a comfortable lead over Mr Trump in the polls, which has only widened over time.

A recent poll by Change Research showed the Democratic challenger had a 10% lead over Trump nationally, which is roughly in line with what other polls have predicted.

This is slightly higher than Hillary Clinton's average lead of 7% during the 2016 election.

In the final days of the 2016 election Mr Trump did narrow the gap considerably and go on to win the contest, but with only 10 days to go this time round the gap has stayed stubbornly stable.

Mr Biden's lead does appear to show he is set to win the national vote comfortably, but many people are doubting the polls this time around after so many predicted Clinton would win.

Being ahead nationally also does not guarantee Biden will win due to the complicated way the US elects its presidents. Here's a guide on how it works.But swing states show a tighter race

The United States has a unique electoral system where the voters do not directly elect the president.

Instead, they have the electoral college which has 538 electors that vote on who will be the next president.

Each state's electors is calculated by the number of their senators (always two) added to their number of state representatives in Congress.

In most states, the winning party gets all of its electoral college votes.

This means the election can be skewed and the person who got the most votes might not become the next president, which is what happened in 2016.

This leads to several key states becoming 'swing states' that often flip between Democrat and Republican.

Much of both campaigns focus on these states because both sides know they will always win large chunks of the 50 states, but the electoral college votes from the swing states will decide who wins.

In most swing states Mr Biden's lead is smaller than his national numbers, but he is still ahead.

The eight swing states in this election are: Iowa, Wisconsin, Arizona, North Carolina, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Florida.

Mr Trump is ahead in Ohio and Iowa, while Biden is ahead in the rest.

Even in Ohio and Iowa, some polls are showing Mr Biden is ahead.

The most recent poll by RMG Research in Iowa put both contenders at 47%.

Texas, which is not usually considered a swing state, has been slowly moving towards Biden during the course of the campaign.

The state has the second-largest number of electoral college votes behind California and has been a solid Republican win for decades.

While the numbers are much closer than many Texas Republicans would like, for Biden to flip the state it would still be a huge upset and almost certainly guarantee his victory.

There was only two presidential debates instead of the usual three

There have only been two debates this election cycle, with the last one taking place on Thursday night.

Mr Trump and Mr Biden spent 90 minutes on Thursday sparring over their approach to the coronavirus pandemic, the future of the nation’s health system, and foreign policy.

The debate was much more substantial than the first, with both sides pitching their conflicting views on all points - while their opponent was often muted.

The first debate was beset by acrimonious attacks and interruptions while the other tried to answer questions with neither side coming out looking good.

The president was responsible for most of the interruptions with Biden able to mostly keep his calm but at one point turning to Mr Trump and telling him to "shut up man."

Soon after the first debate President Trump tested positive for coronavirus and had to spend several days in hospital.

Over the next few days several people in the president's top circle also tested positive for the virus and caused chaos in the White House.

This led to the organisers of the second debate being fearful of an outbreak of coronavirus during the event.

The organisers proposed a digital debate, which the Trump campaign refused to take part in.

Instead, both contenders help 'town halls' where they took questions from an audience and a moderator pushed them on points they didn't answer.There have been huge numbers of people casting their vote early

Due to the pandemic and the intense feeling on both sides of the election, almost 47 million votes have already been cast out of a total electorate of roughly 234 million.

That number is already higher than the total number of early votes cast during the 2016 election.

Many people have voted early to keep away from busy polling stations on election day due to the pandemic, while others have felt so deeply committed to their side they have used the earliest opportunity to cast their ballot.

Social media has been filling up with people waiting in long queues to cast their vote, sometimes in harsh conditions.

Texas is leading the US in most ballots cast so far, with 4.6m votes, more than half of the state’s entire voter turnout in 2016.

Trump has repeatedly claimed the election is rigged

President Trump has repeatedly raised unsubstantiated claims that mail-in (or postal) votes, which are expected to be used widely due to the pandemic, can be subject to fraud.

He has openly admitted to limiting the amount of pandemic relief the postal service gets to limit their ability to manage postal votes.

A major Trump donor has also been installed as the head of the US Postal Service.

Soon after taking over the job, Louis DeJoy started limiting the power of the postal service, which he claimed was a cost-cutting measure needed due to the poor state of its finances.

Several states took the new changes to court with almost all forcing them to reverse the policies.

It is widely believed more Democratic voters will use mail-in votes.

Most voters have already made up their mind

As with elections across the world, most major parties have a body of voters that will always vote for them - and the trick of a campaign is to convince those who are undecided to choose their side.

The same is true in America, but this time round both sides are fighting for a smaller pool of undecided voters than ever before.

After four years of President Trump many Americans have long decided if they've had enough or if they want more.

A recent poll by Quinnipiac University showed just 3% of Americans did not know who they would vote for.

A poll conducted in August by the Pew Research Center found just 5% of people who said they had made up their minds already would consider voting for the other candidate.

The gap was much wider in the 2016 election with as many as 20% of people at the start of the campaign saying they did not know who they would vote for which only narrowed to 13% closer to voting day.

This means Mr Biden's lead is much more solid than Mrs Clinton's was, despite their polling numbers being roughly the same.

