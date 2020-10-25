The UK has recorded a further 19,790 coronavirus cases and 151 Covid-19 related deaths.

Sunday's government data release brings the total number of people in the UK to have died within 28 days of a positive Covid test to 44,896.

The latest confirmed cases in the country brings the total to 873,800.

Wales

There have been a further 1,104 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Wales - bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 42,681.

Public Health Wales said five further deaths had been reported, with the total rising to 1,777.

Scotland

In Scotland a further 1,303 positive Covid tests have been recorded.

The death toll in the country from the virus rose by one.

Northern Ireland

Health authorities in Northern Ireland have reported a further eight Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total to 653.