Covid: More than 19,000 further cases reported as UK death toll rises by 151
The UK has recorded a further 19,790 coronavirus cases and 151 Covid-19 related deaths.
Sunday's government data release brings the total number of people in the UK to have died within 28 days of a positive Covid test to 44,896.
The latest confirmed cases in the country brings the total to 873,800.
Wales
There have been a further 1,104 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Wales - bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 42,681.
Public Health Wales said five further deaths had been reported, with the total rising to 1,777.
Scotland
In Scotland a further 1,303 positive Covid tests have been recorded.
The death toll in the country from the virus rose by one.
Northern Ireland
Health authorities in Northern Ireland have reported a further eight Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total to 653.