Former television presenter Frank Bough dies aged 87

Former television presenter Frank Bough has died aged 87.

One of the best-known television personalities in the 1970s and 1980s, Bough presented the BBC's Grandstand show and was part of the launch of the BBC's Breakfast TV show in 1983.

His career with the corporation ended in 1988, however, when he was sacked over a scandal when the press exposed his use of drugs and prostitutes.

Bough later spoke of his regret over the incident and said his behaviour had been "exceedingly stupid".

Grandstand presenters including Frank Bough (far right) during a celebration transmission to mark the 40th anniversary of the programme. Credit: BBC/PA

A spokesperson for the BBC said: "Frank excelled as a live presenter with the BBC for many years and we are very sorry to hear of his passing. We send our condolences to his family and friends."

A family friend told the broadcaster that the presenter died on Wednesday in a care home.

Tributes to Bough were posted online by fellow BBC journalists and other broadcasters.

Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan paid tribute, saying: "RIP Frank Bough, 87. Star of Grandstand, Nationwide and Breakfast Time.

"His career was ruined by scandal, but he was one of the great live TV presenters. Sad news."