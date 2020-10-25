Police are dealing with an "ongoing incident" on board an oil tanker off the south coast of the Isle of Wight.

Local media has reported that the incident is taking place aboard the Liberian-registered Nave Andromeda crude oil tanker south of Sandown.

ITV News understands authorities are responding to reports of stowaways on board the ship.

Helicopters were spotted circling the vessel on Sunday afternoon, and the coastguard has confirmed local search and rescue helicopters are in attendance.

An exclusion zone has been set up in the area south of Sandown.

It is understood that the 228-metre tanker had been expected to dock in Southampton at 10.30am on Sunday.

A spokeswoman for Associated British Ports (ABP), which runs Southampton port, said they had not had any contact with the vessel.

It is understood the port received contact from the ship but it had not been refused entry to the harbour.

A spokeswoman for the Home Office said it is aware of the incident.

A Ministry of Defence spokesman confirmed there was no military involvement in the incident.