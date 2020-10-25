Video report by ITV News Correspondent Sejal Karia

Writer Ray Connolly, best known for his biographies of the Beatles, spent almost six months in hospital with coronavirus.

With a little help from friends and family - but especially the NHS - he has now revealed to the world his Covid ordeal.

Mr Connolly, who also scripted the screenplay to two films starring the teen idol David Essex, spent almost six months in hospital with the virus.

Now he's told ITV News how there were times, he says, when he was "little more than a missed heartbeat away from dying."