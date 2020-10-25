Cyclist Tao Geoghegan Hart has become the fifth Briton to win a Grand Tour, securing victory in the Giro d’Italia.

The 25-year-old Londoner beat Australian Jai Hindley by 39 seconds in the 15.7-kilometre closing time trial in Milan.

Geoghegan Hart follows Sir Bradley Wiggins, Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas and Simon Yates in winning one of the big three stage races on the calendar.

His win delivers Britain's 11th Grand Tour victory since Wiggins won the Tour de France in 2012, and second in the Giro after Froome in 2018.

An outstanding final week in the mountains propelled Geoghegan Hart up the standings.

His victory on Saturday’s stage 20 set up the unprecedented scenario of the top two in a Grand Tour being level on time at the start of the final day.

But Geoghegan Hart kept ahead of Hindley at every time check along the way - clocking a time of 18 minutes 19.40 seconds to deliver a remarkable win.

It's a turnaround for the athlete who was by far one of the most unexpected entries on the list.

Britain's Tao Geoghegan Hart rides past the gothic cathedral after completing the final stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race. Credit: AP

Geoghegan Hart started the Giro planning to support Thomas before the Welshman’s race-ending crash on stage three.

"It’s bizarre, to be honest," said Geoghegan Hart.

"Not in my wildest dreams did I imagine that this would be possible when we started nearly a month ago in Sicily."

"All of my career I’ve dreamt of trying to be in the top five, top 10 maybe in a race of this stature so this is something completely and utterly different. I think this is going to take a long time to sink in."