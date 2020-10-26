"I want a society where there is racial equality and I'm doing everything I can to make that happen."

Black Voices In Conversation is a series of interviews by ITV News to mark Black History Month 2020.

Across the UK and Northern Ireland we have spoken to groundbreaking individuals from the black community to learn about their life experiences and to hear their vision for the future.

ITV West Country journalist, Alpha Ceesay, sat down with former footballer and manager, Leroy Rosenior MBE to discuss his fight for racial equality on and off the pitch.

Leroy is using his experiences of abuse and discrimination over the course of 40 years in the game to ensure future generations of black British footballers do not suffer as he did.

"I realised early on that if I wanted to have a professional career I would not just have to put up with racism, I would have to learn to handle it," Leroy says.

When Leroy did eventually hang up his boots, he moved into coaching and then management - with spells at Bristol City and Gloucester City before ending up at Torquay United.

At the time Leroy was one of only a handful of black managers in the English game.

The importance of speaking out against the discrimination he faced during this era would only dawn on him after his time as a manager.

He adds: "When I came out of Torquay, Show Racism the Red Card got in touch with me and I started to tell these stories about what happened to me.

"And then I realised just what a profound effect it has had on people and can have on people."

