US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greeted costumed trick-or-treaters at the White House on Sunday evening. They stood and waved to children dressed as superheroes, fairies, skeletons and more. Two dressed as the president and first lady caught their eye. The boy's costume matched the president's outfit almost exactly, down to the red tie. The four posed for a photo. This year, trick-or-treaters received their candy before filing past the Trumps, neither of whom wore masks.

