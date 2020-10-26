Covid-19 antibody levels reduce over time, study finds

Covid-19 antibody levels reduce over time following infection, a study has found.

Surveying more than 365,000 participants across England, researchers found the number of people with antibodies to coronavirus fell by 26.5% over three months.

Findings published by Imperial College London and Ipsos MORI suggest that people who did not show symptoms of the virus were likely to lose antibodies sooner than those who did show symptoms.

While the loss of antibodies was slower in 18–24 year olds compared to those aged 75 and over.

Researchers warned, however, that it remains unclear whether antibodies provide any effective level of immunity or, if such immunity exists, for how long it might last.

Staff hand out self test kits at a coronavirus testing centre at the Last Drop Village Hotel in Bolton Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

Candidates in the study tested themselves at home using a finger prick test between 20 June and 28 September to check if they had antibodies against coronavirus.

While the number of people testing positive for antibodies declined gradually in the population regardless of employment type - the number of health care workers testing positive for antibodies didn’t change over time.

Researchers said this could reflect higher initial exposure or boosting from repeated exposure.

The study revealed changes in levels of antibody according to the months of the pandemic too.

Based on the findings scientists estimated just 4.4% of adults had some form of immunity against Covid-19 as cases started to increase again in September.

This is was a drop from the 6% found to have antibodies between June 20 and July 13, and 4.8% between July 31 and August 31.

Health workers wearing full personal protective equipment on the intensive care unit at Whiston Hospital in Merseyside Credit: PPE

The results of all three rounds of antibody testing indicate the first wave of the epidemic occurred over a relatively short period in March and April.

While it suggested a steep decline in the proportion of people who reported having Covid symptoms and who tested positive for antibodies from early April - two weeks after national lockdown.

Health Minister Lord Bethell stressed "testing positive for antibodies does not mean you are immune to Covid-19".

Experts said the results show a vaccine is needed to protect large numbers of the population, and so-called "herd immunity" is still a "long, long way" off.