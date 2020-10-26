Covid: Can children trick or treat in my tier this Halloween?

Coronavirus has cancelled thousands of events for Britons this year, but it appears trick or treating at Halloween won't be one of them - depending on which tier of restrictions you're living under on October 31.

There had been speculation that the government would ban trick or treating in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus - which is rising again across the country - but the prime minister's spokesman has suggested it can be permitted under the current Covid-19 rules.

The spokesman said: "The rules are there for all circumstances and people will have to use their commons sense in ensuring they are following the rules."

Despite several Halloween festivals having already been cancelled - including in Paisley and Fife - it seems trick or treating will be allowed in some circumstances.

Tier 3 (Very high alert)

Unfortunately, if you live in a Tier 3 area, you and your children will have to stay indoors, carving pumpkins rather than venture out the house looking for sweets because trick or treating will be banned.

Asked about the prospect of the favourite Halloween pastime being banned this year, Boris Johnson's official spokesman said: "If you're in a 'Very High' alert level then you cannot mix with other households indoors or in private outdoor spaces. "

As trick or treating involves knocking on someone's front door, it is safe to assume you would be on their private property by doing so, therefore it breaks the rules.

Tier 2 (High alert)

If you live in the 'high' alert level, you're in luck when it comes to Halloween - unless you don't like sharing your sweets when trick or treaters knock on your the door.

In Tier 2, outdoor household mixing is permitted, so long as it involves six or less people and takes place outdoors, then trick or treating is allowed.

The rule on private outdoor spaces does not apply in Tier 2, meaning children will be allowed to knock on doors if there aren't more than six of them.

The PM's spokesman said: "If you're in a High Covid alert level then the rule of six applies in private gardens and outdoor spaces but households must not mix indoors."

Tier 1 (Medium alert)

If you live in a medium alert level, trick or treating is allowed in groups of six or less.

People would even be allowed to step into someone's house to wait while they count out their change (if your outfit is good enough for a monetary reward!).

The prime minister's spokesman said: "In terms of the Medium alert level, you can meet indoors and outdoors in groups of no more than six people.