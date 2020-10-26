UK Covid cases increase by more than 20,000 as death toll rises by 102

The UK has recorded a further 20,890 coronavirus cases and 102 Covid-19 related deaths.

Monday's government data release brings the total number of people in the UK to have died within 28 days of a positive Covid test to 44,998.

The latest confirmed cases in the country brings the total to 894,690.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have now been 59,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Sheffield city centre as South Yorkshire enters Tier 3 Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

England

A further 91 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 31,910, NHS England said on Monday.

Patients were aged between 44 and 95. All had known underlying health conditions.

The deaths were between September 24 and October 25, with the majority being on or after October 23.

Three other deaths were reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Wales

There have been a further 1,158 cases of Covid-19 diagnosed in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 43,839.

Public Health Wales said six further deaths had been reported, with the total rising to 1,783.

Scotland

In Scotland, the number of confirmed cases rose by 1,122 in the latest figures.

Authorities reported one more person has died after testing positive for Covid-19.

Northern Ireland

The Covid-19 death toll in Northern Ireland stands at 658.