Why you shouldn't throw batteries away with everyday rubbish
A new campaign wants to remind you why you should not throw a battery away along with any other rubbish.
The Take Charge campaign as released a video of what can happen after they are disposed – here is what happens when they explode while staff sort through waste.
Campaigners urge consumers to only recycle dead batteries using specialist battery recycling services, and to never throw batteries away alongside general rubbish or other recycling.