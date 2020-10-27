The BBC has apologised after a trailer for a new documentary about Oscar Pistorius failed to refer to his murdered girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp by name.

The runner – a double amputee who competed in both the Olympics and Paralympics – had been hailed as an inspirational figure for overcoming his disability.

But he was later jailed for the murder of Ms Steenkamp in the early hours of Valentine’s Day 2013, and the trial of the South African athlete became a global media sensation.

The BBC said it had removed the offending trailer, which referred to Ms Steenkamp as “his girlfriend” and “she”, prompting criticism online.

Oscar Pistorius' trial was a global media sensation

A statement from the broadcaster said: “We regret that the original trailer did not refer to Reeva Steenkamp directly.

“We are aware of the upset it has caused, which was never the intention.

"We have removed the trailer and it will be replaced by something more representative of the series, which examines in detail a number of complex issues connected with her murder.”

The original trailer had sparked an outcry on social media over the lack of naming Ms Steenkamp.

Domestic abuse campaigner David Challen called it a "massive error" and said it was right that the changes had been made.

He said the BBC had made the right decision in removing the trailer but added: "A film centred on the killers’ experiences rather than victims’ is still abhorrent."

Anit-female genital mutilation campaigner Nimco Ali tweeted: "Every 3 hours a woman is murdered in South Africa, yet the BBC wants to tell us that Oscar Pistorius was some kind of misunderstood hero.

"In a two min trailer Reeva Steenkamp’s name was not mentioned once. Do better BBC."

The promotional image the BBC shared alongside the trailer also sparked criticism.

The image said Pistorius found himself at the "centre of a murder investigation" but did not mention Ms Steenkamp.

The series features interviews with people close to Pistorius' story and looks back on his journey to becoming an international athletics star before his arrest.

Daniel Gordon, who directed the documentary, said: “The story of Oscar Pistorius is remarkable in its complexity.

“It’s at once inspirational and harrowing, and provides a lens of insight into a breadth of issues – from gender-based violence to disability rights, racial inequality and media frenzy.

“My hope is that the film gives audiences context and layers to a story they think they know.”

Four-part series The Trials Of Oscar Pistorius will be available on BBC iPlayer next month.