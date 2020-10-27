The number of Covid-19 deaths registered in England and Wales has risen by more than half in seven days, the latest data from the Office for National Statistics shows, making it the sixth consecutive increase.

There were 670 deaths registered in the week ending October 16 mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This is a rise of 53% from the previous week, when 438 deaths involving Covid-19 were registered.

It is the highest number of registered deaths involving Covid-19 since the week ending June 19.

Hospitals recorded the highest number of daily deaths for four months - there were 86 deaths on October 15.

In comparison 90 deaths occurred in hospitals on June 10.

About one in eight (12%) of the 4,346 registered hospital deaths in the week ending October 16 involved coronavirus.

Deaths increased in all regions in England and Wales, and in hospitals, care homes, hospices, private homes and other communal establishments.

Of the latest deaths, 521 occurred in hospitals, 106 in care homes, 33 in private homes, six in hospices, two in other communal establishments and two elsewhere.

A total of 59,927 deaths have so far been registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, including suspected cases, according to the latest reports from the UK’s statistics agencies.

This includes 54,609 deaths in England and Wales up to October 16 (and registered up to October 24), which were confirmed by the ONS on Tuesday.

However, taking account of deaths in Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland from various statistical agencies, it is now estimated that 61,000 people have died of Covid-19 in the UK.

The UK Government say their testing capacity is bigger per head than France, Germany, Italy and Spain Credit: PA Images

North-west England had 229 deaths involving Covid-19 registered in the week ending October 16 – the highest number for the region since the week ending June 5, according to the ONS.

In north-east England, 93 Covid-19 deaths were registered in the week to October 16, which is also the highest since the week to June 5.

In Yorkshire and the Humber, 87 deaths were registered: the highest since the week to June 19.

Registered deaths involving Covid-19 increased week-on-week in every region of England in the week to October 16.