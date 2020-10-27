The UK has recorded a further 22,885 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours and 367 new Covid-19 related deaths have been reported.

The figure is the highest daily death toll in five months, exceeded only by data from May 27 when 422 deaths were reported.

Daily death figures on a Tuesday have a tendency to be higher than on other days to a reporting lag over the weekend.

Tuesday's government data release brings the total number of people in the UK to have died within 28 days of a positive Covid test to 45,365.

The latest confirmed cases in the country brings the total to 917,575.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have now been 61,000 registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Shoppers in Nottingham wearing face coverings. Credit: PA

Dr Yvonne Doyle, medical director of Public Health England, has warned the rising death toll from Covid-19 is likely to "continue for some time".

In a statement she said: "We continue to see the trend in deaths rising and it is likely this will continue for some time.

"Each day we see more people testing positive and hospital admissions increasing.

She urged the public to follow latest government guidance aimed at "slowing the spread of the virus".

England

In England a further 207 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital.

The latest NHS England data brings the total death toll to 32,117.

Patients were aged between 36 and 101. All except six, aged between 60 and 93 years old, had known underlying health conditions.

The deaths were between September 24 and October 26, with the majority being on or after October 20.

Fourteen other deaths were reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Cardiff city centre on the first full day of the firebreak. Credit: ITV Wales

Wales

Health authorities reported a further 1,207 cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 45,046.

Seven further deaths were reported, with the total rising to 1,790.

Scotland

Health authorities reported 1,327 new cases of Covid-19 in Tuesday's data release bringing the total to 59,201.

A further 25 people have died after testing positive for the virus, bringing the total to 2,726.

Northern Ireland

A further 13 people have died after testing positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, according to the Health Department.

The latest update also showed 722 new cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 35,554.

The number of confirmed Covid-19 outbreaks in care homes has risen to 105.