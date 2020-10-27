Kenya's elephants experience baby boom after bountiful rainy seasons

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Chloe Keedy

The elephants of Kenya are experiencing a baby boom after increased rainfall has led to more grass for the mothers and calves to eat.

Kenya now has twice as many elephants as it did 30 years ago, around 35,000 - although this is still a fraction of the 166,000 they used to have in 1973.

Two good rainy seasons in a row over national parks has led to more calves being born.

The current boom is thought to be due to a good rainy season in 2018, as elephant pregnancies can last up to 22 months.

Some 205 births have been recorded so far this year - a new record.

The animals have long been hunted by poachers for their ivory tusks, decimating their herds.