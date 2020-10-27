UK ticket-holder wins giant £79m EuroMillions jackpot

A UK ticket-holder has scooped a £79 million EuroMillions jackpot, the National Lottery has said.

Players have been urged to check their tickets after the news was announced on Tuesday.

The winning numbers were 13, 15, 28, 32, 44 and the lucky star numbers were 03 and 12.

According to Camelot, the exact amount won by the UK ticket-holder was £79,315,197.70 -one of the biggest wins of all time.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “It’s amazing news for a UK ticket-holder who has scooped tonight’s amazing £79 million EuroMillions jackpot.

“Players are being urged to check their tickets online via the National Lottery app or website, or in their local store, to see if they are tonight’s big jackpot winner.”

One UK millionaire was made in the Millionaire Maker Selection, with the code being JJPX91107.

No-one bagged the Thunderball jackpot of £500,000 but two ticket-holders matched four of five numbers in the EuroMillions HotPicks to bag £30,000.