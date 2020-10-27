America will go to the polls on 3 November to choose between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden, but many people have already decided who they are voting for, including some A-listers.

But which celebrities have placed their support firmly in the Trump camp and who is backing Biden for the win?

Celebrities who endorse Donald Trump

50 Cent

Rapper 50 Cent recently publicly endorsed Donald Trump, after criticising Joe Biden’s tax rates for high earners.

He tweeted a shot of the tax rates proposed by Democratic candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris.

Under the proposal, taxpayers in California, New Jersey and New York who earn more than $400,000 a year could face combined state and local income tax rates of more than 60%.

The rapper wrote: 'WHAT THE F***! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT. F*** NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway.'

50 Cent has publicly endorsed Donald Trump. Credit: AP

Jon Voight

The US actor appeared in a pro-Trump video appeal in which he labelled Joe Biden “evil” and urged US citizens to vote for the incumbent president.

The video begins with Voight looking straight at the camera and saying “Biden is evil.”

The 81-year-old Oscar winner continues: “Trump must win. He's real. He will bring back the people's trust.

“These leftists are not for the American people. It's the biggest cover-up ever.”

Voight has been a longtime supporter of the president and went on to claim that Biden's plan for America is similar to that of former president Barack Obama.

“Biden is an extension of the policies of Obama that weakened America and we cannot let that happen again,” he added.

James Woods

The actor has been described as a staunch supporter of Trump and tweeted in May that the president “loves America more than any president in my lifetime.”

“Let’s face it. Donald Trump is a rough individual,” Woods tweeted. “He is vain, insensitive and raw. But he loves America more than any President in my lifetime.

“He is the last firewall between us and this cesspool called Washington. I’ll take him any day over any of these bums. #Trump2020,” he added to his 2.73 million followers.

Trump also thanked Woods for his praise in a tweet, writing: “I think that is a great compliment. Thank you James!”

Kid Rock

The musician has been an outspoken supporter of Donald Trump since 2016 when he entered the political arena.

Kid Rock tweeted a picture of the pair on a golf course after Mr Trump’s Senate acquittal and he was enlisted to headline a rally in Michigan to promote the president’s re-election campaign.

Conor McGregor

The mixed martial arts fighter praised Trump in January 2020, saying on Twitter: "Phenomenal president. Quite possibly the USA [greatest of all time]. Most certainly one of them anyway, as he sits atop the shoulders of many amazing giants that came before him."

Celebrities who endorse Joe Biden

Taylor Swift

The singer has come out in support of Joe Biden and announced her endorsement for Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris on social media.

She posted a shot of her V Magazine cover and holding “Biden Harris 2020” cookies, alongside the caption: "I spoke to @vmagazine about why I’ll be voting for Joe Biden for president."

The magazine’s release fell on the same day as the vice presidential debate between Harris and Vice President Mike Pence.

“Gonna be watching and supporting @kamalaharris by yelling at the tv a lot,” she wrote.

Cher The pop icon has endorsed Joe Biden and regularly tweets her support for the presidential candidate.

In one tweet she wrote: “JOE BIDEN GAVE ONE OF THE GREATEST SPEECHES IVE EVER HEARD,AT GETTYSBURG. PA . TEARS RAN DOWN MY CHEEKS. JOE BIDEN IS THE ONLY MAN I TRUST WITH THE LIVES OF MY FAMILY.”

Dwayne Johnson

The Fast and Furious actor made his first-ever presidential endorsement in a video chat with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Speaking to the president and vice-president candidates, he said: "You guys are both obviously experienced to lead. You've done great things. Joe, you've had such an incredible career. You've led in my opinion, with great compassion, and heart, and drive, but also soul. You and I talked about that in the past and how important soul is.”

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

The Hollywood power couple publicly endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and have made donations to the election campaign.

Hanks appeared at a virtual fundraising event, alongside Biden in August, in which he told supporters: “You don’t have to be superman to fight for truth, justice and the American way.”

Billie Eilish

The singer announced her support for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris with a virtual performance at the Democratic National Convention.

She gave a powerful speech in which she said “Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about.”

The James Bond theme singer said the country needs leaders who will solve problems such as climate change and coronavirus, rather than “deny them.”

“And that starts by voting for someone who understands how much is at stake,” Eilish continued.

“Someone who is building a team that shares our values. It starts with voting against Donald Trump and for Joe Biden.”

