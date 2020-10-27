The family of a black man killed by police in Philadelphia had called for an ambulance to get him help, not police, their lawyer has said.

Walter Wallace, 27, was shot multiple times by police on Monday amid reports he was carrying a knife.

His death has sparked angry scenes in the city, with several hundreds members of the National Guard expected to be drafted into the city in anticipation for possible unrest.

The two officers each fired at least seven rounds — at least 14 total shots — but could not say how many times Wallace, 27, was struck.

Wallace’s father, Walter Wallace Sr, earlier told The Philadelphia Inquirer that his son was on medication and struggled with his mental health.

“Why didn’t they use a Taser?” he asked.

At least 91 people were arrested on Monday night, with 30 officers injured. Bricks were thrown at police while one officer had their leg broken after being purposefully run over by a pickup truck.

Cleanup efforts in Philadelphia following the protests. Credit: AP

The identity of the police officers involved in the shooting has not yet been revealed, although they have been taken off active duty. Businesses were looted following Mr Wallace's shooting, as protests want answers as to why lethal force was used.

Philadelphia is Pennsylvania’s largest city and is in a key swing state in the US election.

Both Joe Biden and Donald Trump have been campaigning hard in the battleground state, and protests on the ground could affect voting.

The US president has been on the offensive in the 'Blue Wall' states which voted Republican in 2016 - Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania - as he hopes to secure enough electoral college votes to remain in the White House.