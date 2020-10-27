Who baked all the pies? The 89-year-old cooking for her community

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Lucy Watson

Meet the Essex woman hailed worldwide as "inspirational" after she took it upon herself to feed the elderly and vulnerable in her area during the Covid crisis.

Flo Osborne is 89-years-old herself, but that hasn't stopped her feeding those most in need with her special pie recipe. She's been busy baking since March and has no plans to stop.

Can Flo's pies be recreated?

Probably not since she cooks them from memory, and was inspired to bake after watching her mother as a child.

For her efforts she's become a social media star and has been stopped in the street by strangers who recognise her as "the pie lady".