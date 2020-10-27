The US election 2020 is predicted to reach a record $11 billion by November, obliterating previous election spending records.

The $11 billion cost is 50% more than 2016 election spending, when adjusted for inflation, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

In comparison a total of just under £40 million was spent at the 2017 UK general election, according to the Electoral Commission - 270 times the amount that is forecast to be spent at the US election.

Even if another dollar is not spent, the 2020 election will establish itself as the most expensive election in US history.

“The 2018 election smashed fundraising records for midterms, and 2020 is going to absolutely crush anything we’ve ever seen — or imagined — before”, Sheila Krumholz, executive director of the Center for Responsive Politics, said.

“This is already the most expensive presidential election in history and there are still months of election spending to account for.

“The unanswered question is whether this will be the new normal for future elections.”

The 2020 election is forecast to near $11 billion in total spending. Credit: OpenSecrets.org

Why is so much money spent on the election?

It may be an obvious point but US elections cost so much in the first place because America is the largest democracy in the world - to get your message out to the 340 million people and reach all 50 states is going to cost a lot of money.

In comparison to UK elections, which are subject to spending limits based on the number of eligible voters in a constituency, the US does not curtail how much candidates can spend.

“Because of the amount of private money that’s going into elections at the moment, candidates aren’t choosing the public funding, which limits their spending, and puts them at a disadvantage,” William Horncastle, PhD candidate at the Department of Political Science and International Studies at the University of Birmingham, explains.

“Instead they choose private money, as there’s no effective spending limit to stop election costs spirally upwards.”

Another reason why US election spending is so high is a result of the 2010 Supreme Court ruling known as Citizens United.

The ruling meant there would be no restrictions on how much corporations, individuals or unions could spend on behalf of a candidate.

“It basically said spending money on an election campaign is equivalent to free speech and you can’t limit it,” Robert Singh, Professor of Politics at Birkbeck University, explains.

The fundraising totals of Donald Trump. Credit: OpenSecrets.org

Where does the money come from?

The Democrats and Republicans have their own fundraising websites – ActBlue, the Democratic fundraising website processed $1.5 billion in donations over the July-September period and in comparison the GOP fundraising site WinRed processed more than $620 million in donations during the same time period.

In the wake of the Citizens United ruling, Super Pacs (Political Action Committee) were created.

Super Pacs are permitted to raise money and run their own political campaigns and advertisements independently of candidates.

There are no limits or restrictions on the amount of money that may be used for these political campaigns, as long as Super Pacs do not coordinate with the election campaign or make contributions to candidates directly.

But Prof Singh explains these groups are hard to monitor and it is difficult to establish whether they are in fact working independently of candidates.

“How do you know that this particular group isn’t coordinating? What you tend to find is a lot of people running the Super Pacs tend to have been recently working for Trump or Biden,” he says.

“So there’s a huge suspension over how they operate, it’s basically pretty clear they’re being staffed by people who are very close to people in the campaign.”

Mr Horncastle adds: “It’s is illegal for the candidate and the Super Pac to communicate with each other, but in reality that doesn’t really happen, in reality there is a lot of communication between Super Pacs and candidates.”

Since the Citizens United ruling, spending from groups such as Super Pacs has increased at an exponential rate.

If you compare the money spent in the 2008 election before the Supreme Court ruling and in 2012 after the ruling, data from the Center for Responsive Politics found an increase of almost 600% in the four years.

The fundraising totals of Joe Biden. Credit: OpenSecrets.org

Why do candidates use Super Pacs?

The benefit to a candidate of Super Pac campaigning is that they do not always have to disclose who donates to them.

In essence, this is what is known as 'dark money' where the source of the money is not disclosed.

Whereas if somebody donated money directly to a candidate, above a certain threshold, they would have to make the donor details public.

There is a lack of effective disclosure and transparency when it comes to Super Pacs, Mr Horncastle explains.

“There’s no way of knowing where the original source of money comes from, a lot of what happens is that foreign money will get laundered in effect through a US based group who then pass the money on, so the original source does not get disclosed,” he adds.

“The benefits for the candidate of using Super Pacs versus using their own official campaign, they can get money from pretty much anywhere and it’s really hard to follow where it comes from.

“It makes matching up policy decisions with business donations and making those links really difficult.

"It’s only going to rise and carry on rising, the involvement of Super Pacs in US elections.”

Spending by party for Super Pacs. Credit: Center for Responsive Politics

What is the money spent on?

Advertisement is by far the most expensive part an election campaign, Prof Singh explains.

“Especially if you look at the New York or New Jersey area, Houston, it’s very expensive to purchase adverts, some of them are on TV, a lot of them now are on social media. This is where a huge amount of the budget goes for the campaign, it’s basically purchasing adverts, and particularly on a prime time slot, which are incredibly expensive,” he says.

Mr Horncastle explains that almost half of a candidate's expenditure is directed at the media, pointing to data from the Center for Responsive Politics.

This includes advertising on TV, radio, and online, as well as general media production costs.

The remaining funds are mostly spent on staff salaries, fundraising, administrative costs, and research.

When it comes to 'outside money' - political expenditure made by groups or individuals independently of, and not coordinated with, candidates' committees - the majority comes from ideologically groups, as well as 'single issue' groups.

Support for the Democrats on 'single issue' campaigning is focused on on human rights, the environment, foreign and defence policy and women's issues.

Support for Republicans tend to come from real estate, gun rights, and abortion (both pro and anti) groups.

During an election campaign, some money is also spent on ‘get out the vote’, which encourages people to register to vote, get people to the polls, or mail in votes.

Election campaigns use direct mail, online advertising, phone calls, text messaging and even driving voters to the polls to get them to vote.

