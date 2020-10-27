World 100 metres champion Christian Coleman has been handed a two year competition ban after missing two drug tests.

The United States sprinter is not accused of taking a banned substance but broke anti-doping "whereabouts" rules by missing the tests - as well as a "filing failure" in 2019.

The three breaches within a year constitute a rule violation and mean the 24-year-old can now not compete until May 2022.

Coleman with his gold medal in Doha. Credit: AP

Coleman, who won individual and relay gold at Doha 2019, has 30 days to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

This ruling, however, comes off the back of similar charges between 2018 and 2019.

The athlete avoided repercussions from those breaches as the third incident fell just outside of the 12 month timeframe.

Had it been proven, these incidents would have ruled Coleman out of the World Championships - at which he won his double gold.

Credit: AP

The sprinter's two year ban follows one "filing charge," when he failed to update his whereabouts information promptly after he learned of changes to his itinerary.

According to the written verdict from the Athletics Integrity Unit, Coleman had indicated he would be at his home in Kentucky on the date in question.

He was visited by testing officers outside of his designated testing slot but was instead at the Drake Relays meet in Iowa.

Coleman updated his whereabouts data to reflect this around five minutes after being called by testing officers.

The December 2019 missed test occurred when Coleman went out shopping during his designated one-hour time slot - meaning a third strike on his record for the year after a similar charge in April.