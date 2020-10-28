Bath City Farm Celebrates 25th Birthday

A farm in Bath which was set up to support the local community is celebrating its 25th birthday this week.

Bath City Farm was set up by the local community to support and educate the city and transform the lives of thousands of people.

The charity put on a birthday party for their animals, with cake and games for visiting families.

Bath City Farm has supported hundreds of people with mental health issues across the region.

12 months ago, Talitha Bailey was receiving treatment for severe anxiety but working at the farm has helped her.

I feel like it gives you a great sense of purpose and it really helps your self-esteem because usually I am quite a confident person but this time last year, I was non existent. Coming here and being part of something that does so much for the community has really helped. Talitha Bailey, Volunteer

Those working at the farm say that Covid-19 has had a significant impact of the running of the charity, by restricting access to guests and therefore affecting their funding.

But the farm has continued to keep going through the year, even providing hot meals to hundreds of less fortunate families.

The pandemic has been challenging. We had to create a fundraising appeal and we did raise £50,000 to keep us going until next year and hopefully the next 25 years. We have really exciting plans to expand in the future, including more facilities for the animals and a new cafe for guests to visit. Helen Fisher, Farm Manager

