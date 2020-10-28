Climate Crisis, Our Changing World: The story of 2020

Climate Crisis: Our Changing World is a brand new digital series prioritising the conversation around climate change and inviting you to join us in being a part of the solution.

In the first of our series, ITV Weather presenters Laura Tobin, Alex Beresford and Lucy Verasamy take a look at the story of 2020 so far.

Laura Tobin, Alex Beresford and Lucy Verasamy invite you to join the conversation on the climate crisis. Credit: ITV

Laura Tobin:

I'm passionate about nature, the environment and talking about our changing climate to anyone who will listen.

I'm so excited to be part of this new series, I now have the time to share all my knowledge and passion with you.

So much is happening so quickly, sometimes I find it scary, but it doesn't have to be.

This year science has begun to show that we can create a positive future and a way out of the pandemic, the same is possible with climate change - but only with bold action now.

Alex Beresford:

It's been the most memorable year in my lifetime, which has seen the headlines dominated by the pandemic and the biggest conversation on race worldwide.

So, understandably we've taken our eyes off so many other causes that had their conversations locked down, but now it's time to continue a very open discussion on climate change and the fight to save the planet for future generations.

In order for you to be part of the solution, you need to be part of the conversation and this series will give you that opportunity.

Lucy Verasamy:

Climate change is in free fall - records are breaking so frequently and extremes are being exceeded so often we can barely keep up.

The planet is changing at a head spinning pace we've never known - it's been a 2020 meltdown in every sense.

Often drowned out by other headlines - more so this year than ever before - this series aims to prioritise the climate change conversation - and we hope you can join us.

The climate crisis timeline of 2020 so far: