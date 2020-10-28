Extra long-term parking introduced in St Peter Port

Extra long-term parking has been introduced in St Peter Port.

The move comes after parts of the North Beach car park were allocated to a new Covid testing facility.

Now, approximately 80 three hour spaces have been re-designated as ten hour spaces at Crown Pier, Albert Pier and North Beach in order to redress the balance.

In addition, the parking spaces that were switched to three hour time limits earlier in the year have now reverted back to two hour spaces.

Some temporary signage has been placed around carparks to notify drivers of the changes.