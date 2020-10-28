A family who died in the English Channel after the boat they were travelling in capsized have been named by a charity.

Parents Rasoul Iran-Nejad and Shiva Mohammad Panahi, both 35, "drowned in French waters" with their children Anita, nine, and Armin, six according to the Hewngaw Human Rights Organization.

The group said the couple's third child, 15-month-old Artin had also died but that the baby's body had not been recovered by rescuers.

Sources for the charity reported the family were asylum seekers from Iran and had lived in the area of Sardasht - a Kurdish speaking part of the country.

A rescue operation was launched after the boat capsized off the coast of Dunkirk. Credit: AP

Rescuers worked late into the night on Tuesday to find survivors and more than a dozen people were taken to hospital, but the operation was not resumed on Wednesday.

French authorities said on Wednesday afternoon there was no hope of recovering any more survivors.

The alarm was raised on Tuesday by a yacht which notified search and rescue. French patrol boats and a helicopter from the Belgian air force were dispatched as well as a fishing boat.

Those on board the boat are thought to have been trying to cross to the UK, despite windy conditions and cold water temperatures.

It is believed to be the single biggest loss of life during the current UK migrant crisis, and brings the total number of deaths since 2018 to 10.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK had offered “every support” to French authorities as they investigate the “terrible incident”.

He added: “My thoughts are with the loved ones of those who tragically lost their lives in the Channel today.

While Home Secretary Priti Patel said she was “truly saddened” to learn of the “tragic loss of life”.