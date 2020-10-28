Germany will go into a four week lockdown with bars, restaurants, theatres and leisure centres set to close.

Schools, nurseries and shops will remain open after a deal was struck by officials.

Angela Merkel and Germany's 16 state governors agreed to a partial lockdown which will start on Monday and last until the end of November.

The German Chancellor said: “We must act, and now, to avoid an acute national health emergency.”

Mrs Merkel appealed to people not to make unnecessary journeys and said hotels will not be able to accommodate people on tourist trips.

Restaurants will still be allowed to serve take-out food.

Shops and schools are to remain open, unlike during Germany’s shutdown during the first phase of the pandemic.

The decision came hours after Germany’s disease control agency said a record 14,964 new confirmed cases were recorded across the country in the past day, taking the national total in the pandemic to 449,275.

Germany also recorded 27 more virus-related deaths, raising its overall death toll to 10,098, the Robert Koch Institute said on Wednesday.

“We can say that our health system can cope with the challenge today,” Mrs Merkel said. “But if the pace of infections continues like this, then we’ll reach the limits of what the health system can manage within weeks.”

France is also weighing up whether to introduce stricter new measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.

More than half of the country’s intensive care units are already occupied by Covid-19 patients.

French military and commercial planes are ferrying critically ill virus patients to other regions as hospitals fill up and French doctors have called on the government to impose a new nationwide lockdown.

French President Emmanuel Macron planned to make a televised evening address to the nation later Wednesday.

France reported 288 new virus-related deaths in hospitals in 24 hours Tuesday and 235 deaths in nursing homes over the previous four days. Both figures marked the biggest such rise since May.