ITV News Correspondent Chloe Keedy has the latest

Two teenage siblings have died and their brother has been injured in a parasailing accident while on holiday in Rhodes.

It is understood the siblings were being towed by a speedboat when the rope of their parachute snapped causing them to fall from an extreme height, the Greek coastguard said.

The coastguard found the bodies of a brother and a sister on the rocks near Cape Gina.

The other brother was found suffering from serious injuries nearby.

The trio are believed to have been parasailing in a coastal area believed to be near to the fishing village of Lindos, in south east Rhodes - a popular family holiday resort.

"A 13-year-old girl and a young man of 15 were found dead on the rocks near the city of Lindos in Rhodes," a statement from the Greek coastguard said.

The surviving brother was taken to hospital in Rhodes and his condition is said to be serious.

Authorities have opened an investigation into the incident and the owner of the water sports company and the captain of the boat have been arrested and are being questioned by police.