Video report by ITV News Video Producer Natalia Jorquera

The US is heading into its final week before Election Day and voters are weighing up both candidates on their leadership skills and policies.

President Donald Trump’s four years in office are coming to and he claims he's 'completed more promises' than he's made.From building a wall on the Mexican border to repealing the Affordable Care Act, the world leader made a long list of promises to first get elected back in 2016.But which promises has he kept and which ones has he broken?