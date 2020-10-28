Hundreds of protesters marched through Philadelphia for a second night following the fatal police shooting of a black man.

Police said Walter Wallace Junior, 27, was wielding a knife and ignored orders to drop the weapon before officers fired the fatal shots on Monday afternoon.

His father, Walter Wallace Sr, told The Philadelphia Inquirer that his son was on medication and struggled with his mental health.

About 500 people had gathered at a West Philadelphia park on Tuesday night and began marching through the neighbourhood, chanting "What was name? Walter Wallace."

There were sporadic reports of arrests in other areas of the city Tuesday night around 9pm.

Video showed people streaming into stores and stealing goods as they left on the opposite side of the city from where Mr Wallace was shot.

The Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management tweeted around 9:30pm on Tuesday, cautioning residents in eastern Philadelphia to remain indoors.

Protesters confronted police officers in the second night of unrest and at times threw objects.

Philadelphia officials had anticipated further unrest on Tuesday, after Philadelphia police arrested more than 90 people during protests and unrest that began Monday and spread into the early morning hours of Tuesday, sometimes turning into violent confrontations with police.

Protesters confront police during a march in Philadelphia. Credit: AP

Police had previously said 30 officers were injured in the Monday night unrest, most of them hit with thrown objects like bricks.

Meanwhile the family of Mr Wallace said police officers knew their son was in a mental health crisis because they had been to the family’s house three times on Monday.

Cathy Wallace, his mother, said one of the times officers visited “they stood there and laughed at us.”

The Wallace family’s lawyer, Shaka Johnson, said Mr Wallace’s brother had called 911 to request medical assistance and ambulance.

He said: “When you come to a scene where somebody is in a mental crisis, and the only tool you have to deal with it is a gun … where are the proper tools for the job?”

Protesters confront police during a march in Philadelphia Credit: AP

State and local officials have called for transparency and a thorough investigation into Mr Wallace’s death, including the release of body camera footage from the two officers who fired their weapons.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said she was still reviewing when and what information would be released to the public, but said neither had a Taser at the time of the shooting.

Officials said they could not confirm what information had been given to the responding officers, whether they were told about a possible mental illness or how many calls they had received for help at Mr Wallace’s address on Monday.

Chief Police Inspector Frank Vanore confirmed police had received a call before the fatal encounter on Monday about a man screaming and saying that he was armed with a knife.

The two officers each fired at least seven rounds – at least 14 total shots – but Mr Vanore could not say how many times Mr Wallace, a father of nine, was struck.

The victim’s father, Mr Wallace Senior said he is haunted by the way his son was “butchered”.

“It’s in my mind. I can’t even sleep at night. I can’t even close my eyes,” he said.

A neighbour gathers at a memorial outside Walter Wallace Jr.’s home in Philadelphia. Credit: AP

In video filmed by a bystander and posted on social media, officers yell for Mr Wallace to drop a knife.

His mother and at least one man follow Mr Wallace, trying to get him to listen to officers, as he walks across the street and between cars.

Mr Wallace advanced toward the officers, who then fired several times, said police spokesperson Officer Tanya Little.

Mr Wallace’s mother screams and throws something at an officer after her son is shot and falls to the ground.

Police would not confirm any details about the weapon Mr Wallace was alleged to be holding on Tuesday, saying it is still part of the open investigation.