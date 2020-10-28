What are the new restrictions in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire?

It's been confirmed that the whole of Nottinghamshire is set to be placed under Tier 3 restrictions after talks between councils and the Government.

All districts, boroughs and the city will be placed into the measures from one minute past midnight on Friday (October 30th).

When the Tier 3 restrictions come in, daily life must change for everybody living in those areas:

Household must not mix indoors, in any hospitality venue or in private gardens.

Socialising among different households will be banned in all settings - apart from outdoor public spaces, such as parks, where the rule of six will apply.

Pubs and bars that don't serve meals will be closed. Betting shops and casinos will also close.

Restaurants and pubs serving food will be allowed to open, so long as customers remain seated and different households cannot meet up and mix.

As well as the main Tier 3 restrictions, Council Leaders have agreed the following additional local restrictions:

All hospitality venues (cafes, restaurants, pubs, bars and social clubs) can only remain open to offer substantial meals, or must move to operate a delivery and takeaway service only. Alcohol can only be served with a substantial meal.

The use of shared smoking equipment (such as but not limited to shisha) in hospitality venues will be prohibited.

Betting shops, car boot sales and auction houses (with the exception of livestock and agricultural equipment sales) must close.

Alcohol sales must be prohibited after 9pm where alcohol is purchased to consume off premises, for example shops. Alcohol can continue to be purchased in hospitality venues where accompanying a substantial meal, up until 10pm.

Indoor entertainment and tourism venues must close, except for ice skating rinks, cinemas, concert halls, and theatres. Hotels and other accommodation can stay open.

Outdoor entertainment and tourism venues can remain open, with the exception of their indoor attractions (such as at animal attractions or landmarks)

Saunas and steam rooms must close.

Leisure and sporting facilities (such as leisure centres, gyms, fitness and dance studios, swimming pools and sports courts) can remain open. It is strongly advised that indoor group exercise classes (including dance and fitness classes) should not take place.

Personal care settings such as tattoo parlours, tanning and nail salons, and piercing services must close. Hairdressers and barber salons can remain open but cannot perform services that are otherwise closed. It is advised that personal care services do not take place in private homes.

Public buildings such as town and parish halls, community centres and libraries can remain open to run activities such as childcare and support groups. Public buildings should not host events for private hire, such as birthday parties or other social activities.

