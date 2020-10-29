21,000 flu vaccines issued across Guernsey
More than 21,000 flu vaccines have been issued across Guernsey this Autumn - significantly more than in previous years.
Almost half of the recipients were over the age of 65.
The annual campaign launched in September, offering free vaccinations to:
All children from aged two and up to and including school year seven
Those aged six months to under 65 years in clinical risk groups
Pregnant women
Those aged 65 years and over
Those in long-stay residential care homes,
Carers
Close contacts of immunocompromised individuals
Health and social care staff employed by a registered residential care/nursing home, home care provider or a voluntary managed hospice provider