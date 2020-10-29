21,000 flu vaccines issued across Guernsey

Over 21,000 flu vaccines have been issued across Guernsey this Autumn. Credit: ITV News

More than 21,000 flu vaccines have been issued across Guernsey this Autumn - significantly more than in previous years.

Almost half of the recipients were over the age of 65.

The annual campaign launched in September, offering free vaccinations to:

  • All children from aged two and up to and including school year seven

  • Those aged six months to under 65 years in clinical risk groups

  • Pregnant women

  • Those aged 65 years and over

  • Those in long-stay residential care homes,

  • Carers

  • Close contacts of immunocompromised individuals

  • Health and social care staff employed by a registered residential care/nursing home, home care provider or a voluntary managed hospice provider