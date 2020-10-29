England has reached a "critical stage" in the Covid second wave, with researchers estimating around 96,000 new infections per day in mid-October.

Data from the REACT-1 study shows the prevalence of coronavirus infection in England between 16 and 25 October has more than doubled compared to the previous weeks.

One in every 80 people in England is now expected to have the virus, a rise from one in every 170 people estimated from data between 18 September and 5 October.

The grim figures show few signs of improving too, with Imperial College London professors warning current measures are "not sufficient".

Shoppers in Nottingham wearing face coverings. Credit: PA

The experts warned that there has to be change before Christmas, and if more stringent measures are to be implemented, it needs to be "sooner rather than later".

Steven Riley, professor of infectious disease dynamics at Imperial College London, said: "Our data show that there’s absolutely no reason to expect that exponential rise to change to the next few weeks, regardless of what we do, because we’re measuring infections occurring in the community.”

He said it was not up to him to say what further restrictions should be introduced.

But the expert warned: "If we are going to consider at some point over the winter that we may have to do something much more stringent, then it becomes a question of time.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing calls to announce whether Covid restrictions will still be in place at Christmas. Credit: PA

"I think these results do argue for something sooner rather than later."

Prof Riley said: "There has to be a change. The rate of growth that we’re seeing and in these data is really quite rapid, so one way or another there has to be a change before Christmas."

Analysis by statistics expert Prof. Jennifer Rogers for ITV News shows the prevalence of infection was accompanied by an increase in how quickly the number of new infections is growing - the growth rate.

Researchers found the number of new infections was doubling every nine days - a stark contrast to results from the previous weeks of data which suggested it was taking 29 days for infections to double.

Greater Manchester is currently in Tier 3 restrictions meaning pubs not serving substantial meals have to close. Credit: PA

Previous data loads from the survey had suggested Covid infections were growing fastest in the north of the country - the latest results suggest this is no longer the case.

Indeed the North East and the North West were the only areas in England to see their R number fall from the previous set of results.

Researchers say they are detecting early signs that areas with previously low rates of infection, illustrated by the R number, are following trends observed in the country's worst-affected regions.

Passengers wearing masks on London Underground, Credit: PA

The capital saw the biggest turnaround.

In the previous finding London was the only region to have an estimated R number of less than one. Now it has the highest estimated R number across the country, standing at 2.86.

While the South East, East of England, and the South West all have estimated R numbers greater than two.

Nationally researchers suggest the R number is now estimated to be 1.56 compared with 1.16 in the previous results.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick told ITV News the government was "determined to continue to have a proportionate localised approach" to restrictions, despite the rising number of cases.

The minister said case loads were "much more concentrated" in some areas of England and so the government was not pursuing "a blanket national lockdown," though he added measures are kept under review.

Labour meanwhile has called for the PM to hold a government briefing to address the findings published on Thursday.

Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty and Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance. Credit: Number 10

Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said the data shows "how serious the situation" is across the country.

He added: "This will inevitably lead to more loss of life, more serious harm, immense pressure on the NHS and a slow, damaging drag on the economy.

"Boris Johnson must hold a press conference later today to update the nation and outline what steps he will now take to get control of the virus and save lives."

The REACT-1 study was commissioned by Department of Health and Social Care (DoH) and carried out by a world-class team of scientists, clinicians and researchers at Imperial College London, Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust and Ipsos Mori.

The data is released as a pre-print and has not been peer-reviewed.