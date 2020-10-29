A further 3.5 million people in England will soon be living under tougher measures as different parts of the country enter stricter Tier 2 and Tier 3 restrictions.

Amid rising Covid-19 cases, the government and local authorities have agreed to move parts of Yorkshire, the Midlands, the East of England and the South East into tougher new measures.

The following areas will be moved into Tier 2 from midnight on Saturday:

East Riding of Yorkshire

Kingston-Upon-Hull

North East Lincolnshire

North Lincolnshire

Dudley

Staffordshire

Telford and the Wrekin

Amber Valley

Bolsover

Derbyshire Dales

Derby City

South Derbyshire

The whole of High Peak

Charnwood

Luton

Oxford City

Covid tiers: What are the differences between each alert level?

Medium (Tier 1) - Rule of six applies indoors and outdoors. Pubs and restaurants close at 10pm.

High (Tier 2) - Households must not mix indoors in any setting including pubs and restaurants. Rule of six applies outdoors

Very high (Tier 3) - Households must not mix indoors, or in private gardens. Rule of six applies in outdoor spaces including parks. Pubs and bars which don't serve meals will be closed

In addition, West Yorkshire will be moved into Tier 3 from 12.01am on Monday, Leeds City Council leader Judith Blake has confirmed.

The council’s chief executive Tom Riordan said a support package of £46.6 million had been negotiated with the government for the region in addition to the Tier 2 funding already agreed.

He said there would also be an additional £12.7 million for testing and tracing.

On Wednesday, it was agreed that Nottingham and Nottinghamshire would enter Tier 3 at one minute past midnight on Friday.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: "We continue to see a worrying rise in cases right across the country, and it is clear decisive action is needed.

Some 9,000 patients are being treated in hospitals across the UK for Covid-19. Credit: PA

“We have agreed with local leaders to move more areas into the high local Covid alert level this week.

“These restrictions are challenging for us all, but it is only by working together and following the rules that we will bring down the rates of infection.

“A failure to act now will only lead to longer disruption and greater economic damage.

“I want to thank everyone who is playing their part to break the chains of transmission across the country.

“We will beat this virus, but we must stick together as we enter the winter months.”