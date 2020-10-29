Cyprus and Lithuania have been removed from the government's list of travel corridors after a rise in coronavirus cases.

It means travellers arriving in the UK from those countries after 4am on Sunday must self-isolate for 14 days, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said.

No countries have been added to the safe list of travel destinations this week.

The change was made after data indicated a "significant" increase in both the level and pace of confirmed Covid-19 cases in both destinations.

Cyprus has seen a 79% increase in total cases over the last two weeks.

In Lithuania, new cases per week have increased by 47% over the same time period.

Germany maintains its quarantine exemption despite recording 107 cases per 100,000 people in the past week.

The Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has also updated its travel advice to advise against all but essential travel to Cyprus and Lithuania.

The Department for Transport warned travellers about rules on self-isolation, pointing to £1,000 fines for first offences, which can move up to £10,000 for subsequent offences.