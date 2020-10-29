Video report by ITV News Correspondent Emma Murphy

Donald Trump and Joe Biden have been campaigning in the swing state of Florida, with the US election just five days away.

The two presidential candidates have held campaign events in Tampa just hours apart from each other in a bid to mobilise their supporters.

More than 73 million Americans have already voted early, but both the Republican and Democratic candidates will be hoping to eek out more votes ahead of Tuesday's polling.

“You hold the power. If Florida goes blue, it’s over,” Biden told supporters Thursday.

Florida represents the largest swing state up for grabs, worth 29 electoral college votes.

Symbolically, whoever wins Florida tends to win the keys to the White House, as the state has voted with the winner of every US presidential election since 1964, expect for 1992.

Trump appeared on stage in Florida alongside his wife Melania. Credit: AP

ITV News Correspondent Emma Murphy has been in Tampa, and says the Democrats shouldn't write off Trump just yet...

Four years ago I covered the 2016 campaign from Tampa.

For our election night programme we hosted a party in a bar and invited the great and good of the local community.

Loads of Democrats turned up in high spirits.

Just one Republican came along, she said she was only there because it was going so wrong she needed a drink.

Just after 10.45pm, in a packed room, we interviewed one of the local Democrat mayors.

He was jubilant: “The road through Tampa leads straight to the White House,” he declared and launched into how wonderful Hillary’s presidency would be.

Off air two minutes later he was still patting my arm telling me how “we’ve got this”, as Florida declared - for Donald Trump.

I have never heard a room fall silent so fast or empty so quick.

By the time we were back on air with the result the place was virtually empty apart from a few teary students trying to play pool but crying too much to pot the ball.

That is the warning of Florida - it is impossible to predict even when everyone is confident they have the presidency in the bag.

Don’t go writing Donald Trump off here.

Is there a path to the White House for Donald Trump? Watch ITV News Washington Correspondent Robert Moore's analysis:

Trump has been touting the resurgence of the US economy on Thursday, with federal estimates suggesting a huge 33.1% annual growth rate between July and September - by far the largest quarterly gain on record - following the crash brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“So glad this great GDP number came out before November 3,” Mr Trump said in a tweet, predicting dire consequences if Mr Biden is elected.

But in a statement, Mr Biden criticised Mr Trump over the report.

“The recovery is slowing if not stalling,” he said, “and the recovery that is happening is helping those at the top but leaving tens of millions of working families and small businesses behind.”

ITV News Senior International Correspondent John Irvine is in a must-win state Arizona:

The president had been scheduled to hit another Southern battleground state, North Carolina, on Thursday evening but cancelled his event in Fayetteville as Tropical Storm Zeta brought wind gusts reaching 50mph to the area.

Mr Trump is holding three rallies on Saturday in Pennsylvania, another critical swing state, before launching on a whirlwind tour of battlegrounds including Florida, Michigan and Georgia in the closing 48 hours of the race.

Mr Biden, meanwhile, heads later in the week to three more states Mr Trump won in 2016: Iowa, Wisconsin and then Michigan, where he’ll hold a joint Saturday rally with former President Barack Obama.

Mr Biden’s campaign also announced he will visit Minnesota Friday hours before Mr Trump holds a rally in one of the few Clinton-voting states Trump is hoping to pick up this year.