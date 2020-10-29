New pick up system trialled at St Martin's School in Guernsey

A new system for parents or carers picking their children up from St Martin's School in Guernsey is to be trialled.

'Active travel hubs' or satellite car parks are going to be made available, leaving the school's playground free of cars.

Pupils wrote to a number of nearby businesses and organisations to ask permission for their parents and carers to park on their land.

This appeal gathered a lot of support, leading to the school now having eight nearby Active travel hubs where parents and carers can park and walk a short distance to pick up their child.

The new system will begin on 2 November and will run until the end of the Autumn term.

By moving to a satellite system of car parking at the end of the day, the playground will be maintained as a space for families to collect children, for cyclists and pedestrians and allow emergency vehicle access. We are very grateful to the local businesses and organisations who have supported this campaign and made it possible to run this trial. Cate Mason, Headteacher of St Martin’s School

A few parking spaces right outside of the school gates will be kept, for those families who aren't able to walk from the travel hubs to the school.