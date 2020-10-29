Nigel Farage has described Donald Trump as the "single most resilient and bravest person I've ever met in my life" after the US president brought him on stage at a rally in Arizona.

With just days left until Americans head to the polls on November 3, the former Ukip leader has been vocal in his support of the president.

Tweeting after the Arizona rally, Mr Farage said he was “surprised” but "delighted" to have been asked up on to the stage, adding that Mr Trump is on "top form".

