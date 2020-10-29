Three reported dead and several hurt in terrorist knife attack in Nice, France

Three people are reported to have died in a terrorist knife attack in the French city of Nice.

Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi posted on Twitter that an alleged perpetrator had been arrested for a knife attack in the Basilica of Notre-Dame.

He said: "I am on site with the @PoliceNat06 and the @pmdenice who arrested the perpetrator of the attack. I confirm that everything suggests a terrorist attack in the Basilica of Notre-Dame #Nice06."

Alongside the three reported to have been killed, several others have been wounded.

The attacker was taken to a nearby hospital after being injured during his arrest, a police official said.

He is thought to have been acting alone and has not been named. The motive for the attack also remains unknown.

Later on Thursday morning, the lower house of parliament suspended a debate on new virus restrictions and held a moment of silence for the victims.

Police described the incident as "very serious". In a post on Twitter, the force asked the public not to panic and to steer clear of the city centre.

They added that the bomb disposal teams have been carrying out a controlled explosion in the area.

According to Mr Estrosi, French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Nice later on in the morning.

The Minister of the Interior, Gerald Darmanin, announced that a "crisis meeting" has begun.

The exact motive of the attack was unclear but comes as France is under high alert for terrorist acts amid tensions over the publication of caricatures of the Muslim prophet Muhammad and after two other recent attacks.

Mr Estrosi tweeted that 13 days after a terrorist killed teacher Samuel Paty, France can "no longer be satisfied with the laws of peace to annihilate Islamo-fascism".

According to French media, the National Anti-terrorism Prosecutor's Office has opened an investigation for "assassination" and "attempted assassination".