By ITV News Multimedia Producer Kavita Patel

You may have switched off from the news given that it's half-term and Halloween this week, so here's a round-up of the top stories and what's coming up in the next few days - other than the US election, of course.

Jeremy Corbyn has been suspended from the Labour Party

The former Labour leader has been suspended from the party over his comments responding to a report on anti-Semitism in the party under his leadership.

Mr Corbyn said the scale of the problem was "dramatically overstated for political reasons by our opponents".

Sir Keir Starmer sought to distance himself from Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership of Labour Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

ITV News' Political Editor Robert Peston said Mr Corbyn "jumped into Sir Keir Starmer's bear trap" ahead of his prepared statement reacting to the EHRC's findings.

Since then, Sir Keir told ITV News: "There is no need for a civil war here, I certainly don't want a civil war, the outcome was not the outcome that I was looking for."

Kim Kardashian didn't read the room and unintentionally turned herself into a meme

The reality TV star is facing a huge backlash for an "insensitive" post about a luxury holiday on a private island to celebrate her 40th birthday.

She shared a series of pictures from the break on social media, saying she "surprised my inner circle" with the trip after two weeks of "multiple health screens".

In her caption for the post, Kardashian West said she is “feeling so humbled and blessed” as she listed some of the activities she and her famous family enjoyed during the holiday, including swimming near whales and kayaking.

However, many social media users put their own spin on Kardashian West’s post, writing of how they surprised their "closest inner circle" while adding pictures from film, TV and music.

First trial at train station for dogs that can smell Covid-19 in humans quicker than you can get your test results back The dogs which are being trained to sniff out Covid-19 have had their first experience of a busy train station as they prepare to do it for real as soon as early 2021.

The animals can sniff out the virus in humans in less than a second - even those who have it asymptomatically and are not showing any signs of coronavirus.

Camilla has pet dogs and got the chance to meet one of the animals being trained to sniff out Covid-19 Credit: Justin Tallis/PA

The dogs and their handlers from the charity Medical Detection Dogs spent the morning training at London's Paddington Station before showing the Duchess of Cornwall and the health secretary what they can do.

Camilla, who is Patron of the dogs' charity, told ITV News' Royal Editor Chris Ship she was hopeful the government would take notice of the dogs' progress.

Lockdowns, Tier 1+ (yes that's a thing) and France and Germany to enter national lockdown

Various places in the UK have moved to the highest Covid alert level this week, including Nottingham, Nottinghamshire and Warrington.

As cases of Covid-19 and deaths from the virus continue to rise in parts of the UK, government ministers have warned Leeds, West Yorkshire and Birmingham are likely to move into Tier 3 in the coming weeks.

A dozen more regions will move from Tier 1 to Tier 2 this weekend, including East Riding of Yorkshire, Kingston-Upon-Hull, North East Lincolnshire, North Lincolnshire, Dudley, Staffordshire, Telford, the Wrekin, Amber Valley, Bolsover, Derbyshire Dales, Derby City, South Derbyshire, the whole of High Peak, Charnwood, Luton and Oxford.

Bristol declared Tier 1 Plus restrictions earlier this week.

The Mayor of Bristol has announced Bristol will be the first place in the UK to move into Covid Alert Level 'Tier 1 plus' with restrictions coming into force in a matter of days.

The new restrictions will mean tighter enforcement, more local control over test and trace, targeted focus on working adults (specifically those aged 30 - 60) and an introduction of Covid marshals to patrol the city.

Want to know whether the restrictions in your area has changed? Check local lockdown and tier restrictions where you live with our interactive guide.

So, that's a brief round-up of the week, here's what is to come next week:

THE US ELECTION 2020 - DONALD TRUMP VS JOE BIDEN

There will likely be more capped up tweets from Donald Trump as the US Election 2020 campaign grinds to a halt, voters make their way to the ballots, and the next US resident will be announced.

Will Donald Trump hold on for another four years or can Joe Biden get the keys to the White House through those swing states?

More than 73 million Americans have already voted early, but both the Republican and Democratic candidates will be hoping to eek out more votes ahead of Tuesday's polling.

And, in case you missed it - from colouring books and fly swatters, here are some of the weird and wonderful Trump and Biden merchandise you can buy.

One of the more bizarre merchandise items out there, it’s a pottery planter in the shape of Trump’s head. Credit: Amazon

Johnny Depp libel verdict against The Sun to be announced on Monday

The High Court is expected to rule on Johnny Depp’s libel case against The Sun.

Mr Justice Nicol will deliver his ruling on Johnny Depp’s high-profile libel action against the publisher of The Sun, News Group Newspapers, over allegations he was violent towards his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The judgment will be handed down remotely and published on the Judiciary website at 10am.

ITV News Correspondent Juliet Bremner outlines the latest on the Johnny Depp - Amber Heard libel trial from outside the High Court in London in July 2020

Where can you have bonfire night?

Most people will have no choice but to celebrate Bonfire Night in their back gardens with the people they live with.

However, households are being warned of the dangers of trying to celebrate Bonfire Night at home, as lockdown restrictions curb community events.

Large bonfire night gatherings have been cancelled. Credit: ITV Anglia

Scotland's new five-tier system kicks in from Monday

Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, announced a new tiered system of restrictions will come into force at 6am on Monday.

The majority of Scots will be placed into Level 3 of a new five-tier system from Monday, with the rest of the country in either Levels 1 or 2.

The central belt – including Edinburgh, Glasgow, Stirling and Falkirk – will be joined by Dundee and Ayrshire in Level 3.

The Scottish Highlands has been assessed as Level 1. Credit: PA

Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen, Fife, the Borders, Dumfries and Galloway, Argyll and Bute, Perth and Kinross and Angus will be in Level 2.

Highland, Moray, Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland have been assessed as Level 1.