Black Voices In Conversation: What does a perfect future look like?

Black Voices In Conversation guests explain a perfect future would look like to them

Education, diversity, equality - those are just some of the things people from the black community say is needed to create a "perfect future".

To mark Black History Month, ITV News spoke to groundbreaking black individuals to learn about their experiences and to hear their vision for the future.

The series has heard from the likes of Vogue photographer Misan Harriman who said Britain could see a black Prime Minister "in our lifetime" after a year of activism which he documented on camera.

British Paralympian and disability campaigner Anne Wafula-Strike spoke about living in Africa where "the only thing that I had to fight was being a woman and having a disability."

"Then I moved to the UK in the year 2000. I realised that I wasn't just a disabled woman, I was actually disabled, female and black."

ITV Wales spoke with Skindred frontman Benji Webbe who talked about how he uses his platform and his music to bring unity in a society that has arguably never been more divided.

Tafadzwa Mudiwa from ITV News Tyne Tees also sat down with Shaun Campbell who campaigned for a statue to honour Arthur Wharton - the world's first black professional footballer.

