Sir Keir Starmer has said there is "no reason for a civil war" in the Labour Party but remains "disappointed" in his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn's comments after a damning investigation into its handling of anti-Semitism.

Mr Corbyn was suspended after he refused to retract his claim that the scale of anti-Semitism in Labour had been "dramatically overstated for political reasons" by his critics.

His comments put him at odds with his successor Sir Keir Starmer and led to him having the whip removed on Thursday.

Since then, Labour splits have begun to emerge as left-wing supporters rallied to Mr Corbyn’s defence following his suspension from the party.

Sir Keir told Sky News he did not want to see a "split" in the Labour Party, adding that he stood as leader to "unite" members.

He said: "I was disappointed in Jeremy’s response yesterday, particularly because since I had said in my response the Labour Party will not tolerate anti-Semitism nor will it tolerate those who deny there’s a problem of anti-Semitism or factional."

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Sir Keir said he wanted to be able to "draw a line in the sand" after the anti-Semitism report's publication, but his predecessor hindered that.

Sir Keir said: "What I had hoped would happen yesterday is that we could accept what was going to be a very difficult day, draw a line in the sand and move on.

"And I’ve spoken extensively to Jewish communities, Jewish leaders over the last six months, that’s what they wanted to happen yesterday, an ability to recognise the hurt, draw a line and move on."

A report by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) found the party was responsible for unlawful acts of harassment and discrimination.

Speaking on Thursday, the former party leader said he was "very shocked and disappointed" after the party announced he would have the whip removed.

Mr Corbyn said: "I've been in the Labour Party all my life. I want to make it very clear: anti-Semitism has no place whatsoever in our party or our movement.

"I've opposed it and racism in all its forms for all my life."

Labour has committed to proper training, with the EHRC recommending it should be mandatory and fully implemented within six months.

Recommendations made by the watchdog include commissioning an independent process to handle anti-Semitism complaints.

The EHRC’s lead investigator Alasdair Henderson told a press conference that blame could not be placed on one person alone and the problem went beyond Mr Corbyn, but added that “as leader of the party, and with evidence of political interference from within his office, he does have a responsibility ultimately for those failings”.

The Jewish Labour Movement said blame for the “sordid, disgraceful chapter” in the party’s history “lies firmly with those who held positions of leadership”.

Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis said the report was a “historic nadir for the Labour Party”.