At least four people have died after a strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea struck Turkey and Greece.

A further 120 people are thought to have been injured after the earthquake toppled buildings in the western Turkish city of Izmir.

People search for survives in a collapsed building in Izmir. Credit: AP

A tsunami warning was also issued for coastal areas as wave surges submerged streets in the Greek island of Samos.

Turkish media showed images of collapsed buildings in central Izmir, with people climbing the rubble to in a frantic effort to find survivors.

Smoke was filmed in several spots in the country's third biggest city home to around 4.5 million residents. Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said Friday's earthquake was centred in the Aegean at a depth of 10.3 miles (16.5 kilometres) about 33km off the western coast of Turkey.

The United States Geological Survey put the magnitude at 7.0. Izmir mayor Tunc Soyer told CNN Turk that about 20 buildings collapsed. Turkish media said the earthquake was felt across the regions of Aegean and Marmara, including Istanbul.

It was also felt across the eastern Greek islands and even in the Greek capital Athens.

Greek media said the residents of Samos and other islands fled their homes, while some rockfalls were reported. There were no immediate reports of injuries. The regional governor of the Samos region, Yiannis Stamoulis, said no injuries had been reported on the island. Residents have also been told to stay away from buildings, as aftershocks continued to rattle the area.

