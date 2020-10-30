This is The Royal Rota - our digital series where ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and producer Lizzie Robinson discuss the big stories about the Royal Family.In this week’s episode, Chris and Lizzie look at Camilla's elephant project in memory of her brother.The Duchess has been working with her late brother's charity Elephant Family to help get people to adopt their impressive statues.We hear from author Jilly Cooper about why she's supporting the cause and what she thinks the giant figures get up to at night.

Camilla also spent the week with the medical detection dogs she met earlier in the year. The four-legged friends visited Paddington Station in London to see if they could sniff out coronavirus.

Chris and Lizzie also discuss the Cambridges' cupcakes, Meghan's ongoing court case and if Prince Andrew plans to make a comeback.

