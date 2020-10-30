There may be nowhere else in the world, other than America, where you can buy a colouring book or a money gun to show support for your presidential candidate.

We've rounded up some of the weird and wonderful campaign merchandise from the Biden and Trump camps.

Fly swatter anyone?

Donald Trump

Chia Donald Trump seed pack

One of the more bizarre merchandise items out there, it’s a pottery planter in the shape of Trump’s head, you plant chia seeds on his hair and let it grow, turning his comb over into a luscious green sprawl of chia.

Credit: Amazon

Donald Trump colouring book

'Let's Make Coloring Great again'.

The colouring book features "16 artistic depictions of our great leader" and comes with colouring pencils - hopefully an orange one is included.

Credit: shop.donaldjtrump.com

President Predicto

Like a Magic 8 ball but instead Donald Trump tells your future. With a possible 25 answers from ‘that would be a great thing for humanity’ to ‘we’re going to see what happens, very exciting’ all in Trump’s actual voice.

Credit: Amazon

Donald Trump gold coin

This gold-plated coin in the president’s favourite colour is a perfect gift for any Trump supporter out there. However it’s not legal tender, just a fun collectible for keen fans of the president, as one reviewers puts it “a coin of the best president ever!!! What’s not to love.”

Credit: Amazon

Donald Trump money gun

Yes you heard that right, it’s a toy which resembles a gun and when you pull the trigger it sprays out dollars with the president’s face on, combining the president’s two favourite things – money and firearms.

Credit: Amazon

Joe Biden

Build Back Better hand sanitiser

Pay over the odds for a small bottle of sanitiser and learn about Biden's plan for battling Covid-19 on the label of this tiny 2-ounce bottle.

Credit: store.joebiden.com

Young Joe Biden tank top

Own a tank top with a picture of Joe Biden as a strapping young boy, forget about the fact the photograph was taken in the 1960s.

Credit: store.joebiden.com

Aviator Blue Dress socks

Biden’s Ray-Ban aviators are iconic, so much so that tiny aviators have been printed on these men’s socks you can buy from the official Joe Biden store.

Credit: store.joebiden.com

‘Truth over flies’ fly swatter

The vice-president debate had an unlikely star, in the form of a fly which spent a solid two minutes perched atop Mike Pence’s head.

The Joe Biden camp soon capitalised on this viral moment by producing this custom made fly swatter, which sold out quickly.

Credit: store.joebiden.com

‘Will you shut up man’ T-shirt

The Biden and Trump debate was chaotic, with interruptions and insults defining the first presidential debate. At one point Biden had enough, telling the president ‘will you shut up man.’

It may not have been Biden’s finest moment, but the memorable one-liner has already made it onto a Biden T-shirt.

Credit: store.joebiden.com

