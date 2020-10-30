Video report by ITV News International Affairs Editor Rageh Omaar

The race to the finish line in the US Presidential election has intensified on the eve of the last weekend before polling day.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden have both taken their campaigns to America’s heartlands in the Midwest.

Winning the Midwest was a critical factor in President Trump's 2016 victory.

In the US electoral college votes are needed to win the presidency.

Each state's votes count for a certain number of electoral college votes, depending on state size.

Michigan counts for 16 electoral college votes, while Iowa counts for six. In Minnesota and Wisconsin, 10 votes are up for grabs.

Donald Trump at his rally in Michigan Credit: AP

On Friday, Mr Trump started off in Michigan, where he was keen to move the focus of the election on to jobs.

He insisted to his supporters in Waterford Township that Joe Biden would ruin American prosperity.

"He'll deliver poverty, misery, depression," he said.

"I will deliver jobs, jobs, jobs - good ones too."

As he talked about jobs and the economy, Mr Trump failed to mention that this week was the worst week on record in terms of Covid cases in the US. There have been half a million new cases.

A supporter at Biden's rally in Iowa Credit: AP

Mr Biden, on the other hand, wants to keep the focus on the president's handling of the pandemic. In his Iowa rally on Friday, he said that Donald Trump had failed.

"Donald Trump has given up. The White House Chief of Staff said it himself last week.

"He said we're not going to control the pandemic.

"Donald Trump has surrendered to this virus," Mr Biden told his audience.

Neither Mr Trump nor Mr Biden's scathing rhetoric can sway the more than 80 million people who have already cast their ballots.

Records are being set - in Texas, more people have voted early than voted in the whole of the 2016 election.

This incredible turnout is a reflection of just how much is at stake.

Washington Correspondent Robert Moore explains why the Midwest is so important in the election

While it's true that places like Florida and Pennsylvania are greater prizes in the Electoral College, for Mr Biden the Midwest is an insurance policy.

He can almost afford to lose in the sunbelt states (eg. Arizona, Georgia, Nevada) if he holds the Midwestern states.

As for Mr Trump, his goal is to preserve his presidency.

His Midwestern tour is a return to 'Trump country' - small town and rural America - where his message resonates well.

Watch Trump vs Biden: The Results on Tuesday 3rd November from 11pm on ITV