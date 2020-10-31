James Bond actor Sir Sean Connery dies aged 90

Legendary James Bond actor Sir Sean Connery has died aged 90.

The Scotsman was best known for his portrayal as the British spy in the blockbuster Bond films, appearing in seven of the movies in total.

Sir Sean was the first to play the role of 007 on the silver screen in Dr No in 1962.

He went on to appear as Bond in five other official films and once more in the unofficial Never Say Never Again in 1983.

Connery, from Fountainbridge in Edinburgh, also appeared as historical figures King Arthur, Robin Hood and Richard the Lionheart during his illustrious career.

He picked up an array of awards during his illustrious career, including an Oscar, two Bafta awards and three Golden Globes.

Celebrities and fans of the actor have paid tribute to the star.

An undated British Film Institute handout of Scottish actor Sean Connery in a 1962. Credit: PA

Sir Sean’s son Jason told the BBC his father died peacefully in his sleep overnight while in the Bahamas, having been “unwell for some time”.

Jason Connery said his father “had many of his family who could be in the Bahamas around him” when he died.

He said: “We are all working at understanding this huge event as it only happened so recently, even though my dad has been unwell for some time.

Connery also appeared as historical figures King Arthur, Robin Hood and Richard the Lionheart during his illustrious career. Credit: PA

“A sad day for all who knew and loved my dad and a sad loss for all people around the world who enjoyed the wonderful gift he had as an actor.”

Hugh Jackman wrote on Twitter: “I grew up idolizing #SeanConnery. A legend on screen, and off. Rest In Peace.”

Star Trek actor George Takei said: “Sean Connery was a movie legend, even far into his golden years. Our strongest Bonds were formed by him, and he was Untouchable. He passed today at age 90, a suave hero to the end.”